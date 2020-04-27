Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2020) - Sunshine Agri-Tech Inc. (NEX: SAI.H) ("SAI" or the "Company") is providing an update on the status of filing its annual consolidated financial statements, accompanying management's discussion, and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended December 31, 2019 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"), which are required to be filed by April 29, 2020 under Section 4.2 and 5.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

On March 18, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators announced that they would provide issuers with a 45-day filing extension for filings required on or before June 1, 2020 as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. As such, the British Columbia Securities Commission has enacted BC Instrument 51-515 Temporary Exemption From Certain Corporate Finance Requirements ("BCI 51-515").

The Company will be relying on exemption pursuant to section 10 of BCI 51-515 with respect to the Annual Filings, and it currently expects to file them on or prior to the extended filing deadline of June 15, 2020. The Company is continuing to work diligently with its auditors in respect of the Annual Filings.

Until such time as the Annual Filings are filed, the SAI management and other insiders of the Company are subject to a trading black-out that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Company confirms there have been no material developments, other than those disclosed through news releases, since the filing of its interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2019.

About Sunshine Agri-Tech Inc.:

Sunshine Agri-Tech Inc. is a Canadian publicly-listed company. It is currently engaged in the research, development, production and sales of microbial feed additives and related products that aim to improve the health and performance of animals. The Company is based in the city of Dalian, Liaoning Province, in the People's Republic of China.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

SUNSHINE AGRI-TECH INC.

Baojun Zhang, PhD

Director

Neither NEX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" and readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and the actual developments of results, may vary materially from those in these "forward-looking" statement.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Sunshine Agri-Tech Inc.

Xiaozhu Pang

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 778.865.2296

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54947