

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Monday, in line with the trend seen across Europe, with investors reacting positively news about several countries in the continent relaxing lockdown restrictions, and on hopes global central banks will step up stimulus to revive economies.



The benchmark SMI ended up 133.17 points, or 1.38%, at 9,758.82. The index scaled a low of 9,610,40 and a high of 9,784.59.



Swiss Life Holding, Credit Suisse, UBS Group and Richemont gained 4 to 5%. Zurich Insurance Group, LafargeHolcim, Swatch Group, Swiss Re and ABB ended higher by 3 to 3.75%.



Geberit, Novartis, Alcon and Adecco also ended sharply higher, while Nestle declined 2.2%.



In the midcap space, Dufry gained nearly 7%. Julius Baer and Helvetia ended higher by 5.3% and 5.2%, respectively. Baloise Holding, BB Biotech, Georg Fischer, Partners Group, Schindler Ps, Schindler Holding, Flughafen Zurich and Temenos Group also rose sharply.



Shares of logistics firm Kuehne + Nagel International fell sharply after the company's first-quarter earnings declined 23.2% to 139 million Swiss francs from last year's 181 million francs.



Among the other major indices in Europe, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 1.64%, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 surged up 3.13% and 2.55%, respectively. The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed up 1.77%.



