Nextraction Energy Corp.: Nextraction Announces Filing of Financial Statements and Setting Shareholders Meeting Date

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2020 / Nextraction Energy Corp. (TSXV:NE.H)(OTC:NXTFF) (the "Company" or "Nextraction") has filed on SEDAR its Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and the Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended 2019. The Company is also pleased to announce that it's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM, Calgary Time. The physical location for the AGM will be held at the offices of the company, located at Suite 1150,707 - 7th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H6. The Company also intends on arranging for a conference call if shareholders wish to access the meeting virtually. However, shareholders will not be able to vote through the virtual connection. As such, shareholders are urged to vote prior to the meeting by delivering their completed form of proxy. Further details of the conference call will be announced prior to the meeting. The Company also advises that the Alberta Securities Commission and the CEO of Nextraction, John C. Zang, have agreed to extend the date for his resignation as CEO to occur on or before May 15, 2020.

Documents relating to the AGM (including the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular) have been filed on SEDAR.

For further information please contact:

John Zang, CEO

Email: jzanglaw@gmail.com

Telephone: 403 680 9264

