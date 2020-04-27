Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission's Investor Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting on May 4, 2020, by remote means. The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. ET, is open to the public via live webcast, and will be archived on the committee's website for later viewing.

The committee will hold two discussions: a discussion of public company disclosure considerations in a COVID-19 pandemic context, and a discussion of public company shareholder engagement/virtual shareholder meetings in a COVID-19 pandemic context. The full agenda is available here.

Members of the committee represent a wide variety of investor interests, including those of individual and institutional investors, senior citizens, and state securities commissions. For a full list of committee members, see the committee's webpage.

The Investor Advisory Committee was established to advise the SEC on regulatory priorities, the regulation of securities products, trading strategies, fee structures, the effectiveness of disclosure, and on initiatives to protect investor interests and to promote investor confidence and the integrity of the securities marketplace. The committee is authorized to submit findings and recommendations to the Commission.