DigiMax Global Solutions: DigiMax Confirms No Material Change in Operations

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2020 / DIGICRYPTS BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS, INC., doing business as DIGIMAX GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (CSE:DIGI) (the "Company" or "DigiMax").
At the request of IIROC, the Company wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Contacts at DigiMax:
Chris Carl
President & CEO
416-312-9698
ccarl@digimax-global.com
Edward Murphy
Chairman
416-312-9698
emurphy@digimax-global.com
This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
SOURCE: DigiMax Global Solutions
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/587236/DigiMax-Confirms-No-Material-Change-in-Operations