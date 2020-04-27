

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health (CVS) Monday announced it will expand its COVID-19 testing to the next phase.



The company said that in addition to the large-scale test sites it has been operating since March, CVS Health will bring testing closer to home while maintaining strict safety standards.



Beginning in May, CVS Health will offer self-swab tests to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria. Testing will be scheduled online and take place at select CVS Pharmacy locations in parking lots or at drive-thru windows. The testing will not take place in-store.



The company expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.



'Our industry has been united by the unique role we can play in addressing the pandemic and protecting people's health,' said CEO Larry Merlo. 'We all share the same goal, and that's dramatically increasing the frequency and efficiency of testing so we can slow the spread of the virus and start to responsibly reopen the economy when experts tell us it's safe.'



CVS has partnered with several organizations, including the National Medical Association, to improve access to testing and necessary care for historically underserved communities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CVS HEALTH-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de