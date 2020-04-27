

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) released earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $61.38 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $116.09 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, F5 Networks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $135.95 million or $2.23 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $583.45 million from $544.90 million last year.



F5 Networks Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $135.95 Mln. vs. $154.44 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.23 vs. $2.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.95 -Revenue (Q2): $583.45 Mln vs. $544.90 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.91 - $2.13 Next quarter revenue guidance: $555 - $585 Mln



