Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2020) -Veritas Pharma Inc. (CSE: VRT) (OTC Pink: VRTHF) (FSE: 2VP) ("Veritas" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has issued 1,215,789 options to directors and officers of the Company under the stock option plan at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of 5 years from the date of the grant.

Veritas Pharma Inc. has developed intellectual property relating to various cannabis strains. It is the Company's aim to advance the science behind medical cannabis, by developing the most effective cannabis based treatments for specific disease conditions and acquire income producing assets in the cannabis industry. The Company's mission is to commercialize its proprietary cannabis products. In addition, Veritas aims to utilize its expertise to enter into mergers and acquisitions with various cannabis industry participants in order to generate revenue by the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Veritas Pharma Inc. is a publicly traded company in Canada, on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker VRT; in the United States, on the OTC under the ticker VRTHF; and in Germany, on the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker 2VP.

