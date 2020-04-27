Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866462 ISIN: US9139031002 Ticker-Symbol: UHS 
Tradegate
27.04.20
19:11 Uhr
97,50 Euro
+3,50
+3,72 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC CL B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC CL B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
92,0095,0022:52
97,0097,5022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC CL B
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC CL B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC CL B97,50+3,72 %