

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) said, due to the continued uncertainty regarding COVID-19, the company has decided to withdraw its previously issued operating results forecast and earnings guidance for the year ending December 31, 2020. The company also suspended its stock repurchase program and payment of quarterly dividends.



The company reported that patient volumes at its acute care hospitals and behavioral health care facilities were significantly reduced during the second half of March. The significant reductions to patient volumes have also continued into April.



