

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC, HSBA.L) reported that its first-quarter profit before tax declined 48 percent to $3.23 billion from last year's $6.21 billion, as higher expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges and lower revenue. The reduction primarily reflected the global impact of the Covid-19 outbreak and weakening oil prices.



Adjusted profit before tax was $3.04 billion, compared to $6.25 billion last year.



Profit attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the parent company was $1.79 billion or $0.09 per share versus $4.13 billion or $0.21 per share a year ago.



In the quarter, reported revenue down 5 percent to $13.69 billion from $14.43 billion a year ago. Adjusted revenue was $13.33 billion, lower than $14.15 billion a year earlier.



The company reported Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 14.6%, including the impact of the cancellation of the final dividend in respect of 2019.



Looking ahead, the company expects to lead to materially lower profitability in 2020, relative to 2019. The company also sees restructuring costs for 2020 to be lower than indicated in 2019 annual results.



The company also expects mid-to-high single digit percentage growth in RWAs in 2020, including as a result of the effects of negative credit rating migration movements, impacting CET1 ratio.



The company said it will assess the appropriateness of medium-term financial targets, and will review dividend policy at, or ahead of, year-end results for 2020.



