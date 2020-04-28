AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B (AUEM) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2020 / 06:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B DEALING DATE: 27/04/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.0354 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 473042347 CODE: AUEM ISIN: LU1681045453 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUEM Sequence No.: 60729 EQS News ID: 1031125 End of Announcement EQS News Service

