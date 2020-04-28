Technavio has been monitoring the industrial chocolate market and it is poised to grow by 2.05 million tons during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005313/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Chocolate Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Cemoi Group, Clasen Quality Coatings Inc., Fuji Oil Co. Ltd., Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., NATRA SA, Nestlé SA, and The Hershey Co. are some of the major market participants. The technological innovations will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technological innovations have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Industrial Chocolate Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Industrial Chocolate Market is segmented as below:

Application Confectionery Biscuits and Bakery Products Dairy and Desserts Ice Creams and Frozen Items Cereals and Others.

Geography Europe North America APAC South America MEA

Market Landscape Integrated Industrial Chocolate Open Industrial Chocolate



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31935

Industrial Chocolate Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial chocolate market report covers the following areas:

Industrial Chocolate Market Size

Industrial Chocolate Market Trends

Industrial Chocolate Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising demand for ruby chocolates as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial chocolate market growth during the next few years.

Industrial Chocolate Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the industrial chocolate market, including some of the vendors such as Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Cemoi Group, Clasen Quality Coatings Inc., Fuji Oil Co. Ltd., Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., NATRA SA, Nestlé SA, and The Hershey Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the industrial chocolate market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Industrial Chocolate Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial chocolate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial chocolate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial chocolate market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial chocolate market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Confectionery

Biscuits and bakery products

Dairy and desserts

Ice creams and frozen items

Cereals and other industrial chocolate applications

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ENTITY

Market segmentation by entity

Comparison by entity

Integrated industrial chocolate Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Open industrial chocolate Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by entity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing vendor emphasis on sustainable cocoa production

Personalization and mass customization

Growing popularity of clean-label chocolate

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Barry Callebaut AG

Cargill Inc.

Cemoi Group

Clasen Quality Coatings Inc.

Fuji Oil Co. Ltd.

Mars Inc.

Mondelez International Inc.

NATRA SA

Nestlé SA

The Hershey Co.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005313/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/