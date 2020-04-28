Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Director/PDMR Shareholding (PSP) 28-Apr-2020 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 28 April 2020 Polymetal International plc Director/PDMR Shareholding Polymetal discloses the following information regarding the grant of options under its Performance Share Plan. Under the current Performance Share Plan ("PSP"), a conditional award of ordinary shares in the Company with no par value was made to the Group CEO and the following PDMRs of the Company as follows: Name Position Number of awards Total number of granted in 2020 awards outstanding under the PSP Vitaly Nesis Director 34,983 247,049 Vitaly Savchenko PDMR 21,247 101,182 Sergey Trushin PDMR 16,514 80,171 Roman Shestakov PDMR 16,499 78,866 Pavel Danilin PDMR 16,514 83,807 Igor Kapshuk PDMR 13,214 63,232 Valery Tsyplakov PDMR 16,499 84,889 Maxim Nazimok PDMR 16,514 82,084 No consideration is payable for the making or vesting of the awards by the beneficiaries. A total of 2,497,292 awards was granted to the Group CEO, PDMRs and other employees of the Group. Further to the approval of the revised Directors' remuneration policy at the 2020 AGM by the shareholders, the PSP, awards are exercisable following a four-year vesting period (with an additional mandatory holding period of one year following vesting), subject to performance measures determined by Polymetal. For this award, vesting is based on relative TSR, measured against the constituents of the FTSE Gold Mines Index, as well as the Company's absolute TSR. Peers are ranked and the Company's position determines vesting (0% vests for below median performance; 20% vests at median performance; 100% vests at upper quintile performance and above). No award will vest if absolute TSR is negative, regardless of relative performance. For more details on the PSP, please refer to the 2019 Polymetal Annual Report and Accounts available on the Company's website at www.polymetalinternational.com [1]. This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. About Polymetal Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield. Enquiries Media Investor Relations FTI +44 20 3727 Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com Consulting 1000 Evgeny +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Leonid Fink Monakhov Viktor Timofey Pomichal Kulakov +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) Kirill Kuznetsov Joint Corporate Brokers Morgan +44 20 7425 RBC +44 20 7653 4000 Stanley & 8000 Europe Co. Limited Internationa l plc Marcus Jackson Andrew Foster Jamil Miah Richard Brown Panmure Gordon +44 20 7886 2500 James Stearns Forward-looking statements This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 28 April 2020 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Vitaly Nesis 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Full name of Polymetal International plc the entity b) Legal Entity 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 Identifier Code 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares JE00B6T5S470 Identification code b) Nature of the Conditional award of ordinary shares under PSP (LTIP) transaction c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated Description of Aggregated Aggregated Total information Financial Price Volume Aggregate Transaction d Price Conditional 0.00 34,983 0.00 award of ordinary shares e) Date of the 27 April 2020 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 28 April 2020 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Vitaly Savchenko 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Full name of Polymetal International plc the entity b) Legal Entity 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 Identifier Code 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares JE00B6T5S470 Identification code b) Nature of the Conditional award of ordinary shares under PSP (LTIP) transaction c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated Description of Aggregated Aggregated Total information Financial Price Volume Aggregate Transaction d Price Conditional 0.00 21,247 0.00 award of ordinary shares e) Date of the 27 April 2020 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 28 April 2020 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sergey Trushin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Full name of Polymetal International plc the entity b) Legal Entity 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 Identifier Code 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares JE00B6T5S470 Identification code b) Nature of the Conditional award of ordinary shares under PSP (LTIP) transaction c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)