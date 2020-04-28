Anzeige
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Covid Corporate Financing Facility

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Covid Corporate Financing Facility

PR Newswire

London, April 28

28 April 2020

Rightmove plc

Covid Corporate Financing Facility

Rightmove is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation that it is eligible to access the UK Government's Covid Corporate Financing Facility ('CCFF'). We have not yet issued any commercial paper under the scheme.

The combination of our current cash balance, our committed Revolving Credit Facility, which we have extended by a year to February 2022, and access to the CCFF will, in our view, provide Rightmove with sufficient liquidity and leave us well positioned to return to growth as markets normalise.

Contact:

Rightmove press office
Press@rightmove.co.uk
Investor relations
Investor.relations@rightmove.co.uk

