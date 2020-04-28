The Chinese manufacturer has integrated the Solis 110 kW string inverter into its 5G tech platform. The company claims the upgraded device can offer stronger system returns and a lower levelized cost of energy. The price of the Solis-110K-5G inverter is €0.035/W.Chinese inverter manufacturer Ningbo Ginlong Technologies has included its Solis 110 kW string inverter for commercial PV systems into its 5G technology platform, which hit the market in August. "This is our seventh device joining the platform," Ginlong Marketing Director Hefeng Lu told pv magazine. The 5G tech upgrade will help the company ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...