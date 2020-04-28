Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: New Company presentation with updated production and CAPEX guidance 28-Apr-2020 / 09:01 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 28 April 2020 *Polymetal International plc* New Company presentation with updated production and CAPEX guidance Polymetal has posted a presentation for its Analyst and Investor Day with updated production and CAPEX guidance on the Company's website. The new presentation can be accessed at the link: https://www.polymetalinternational.com/upload/iblock/cd4/2020_04_Polymetal_A Day_Presentation.pdf [1] The Analyst and Investor Day in the format of conference call and webcast begins at 9:30 London time (11:30 Moscow time) today. To join the call please dial: From the UK: +44 330 336 9401 (local access) 0800 279 4827 (toll free) From the US: +1 929 477 0630 (local access) 866 519 2796 (toll free) From Russia: +7 495 705 9270 (local access) 8 10 800 2796 5011 (toll free) To participate from other countries, please dial any of the local access numbers listed above. Conference code: 944968 To participate in the webcast follow the link: https://webcasts.eqs.com/polymetal20200428investorday [2]. Please be prepared to introduce yourself to the moderator or register. A recording of the call will be available at +44 207 660 0134 (from the UK), +1 719 457 0820 (from the USA) and 8 10 800 2702 1012 (from Russia), access code 6172067, from 16:00 Moscow time Tuesday, 28 April, till 16:00 Moscow time Tuesday, 5 May 2020. Webcast replay will be available on Polymetal's website (www.polymetalinternational.com) and at https://webcasts.eqs.com/polymetal20200428investorday [2]. ESG INVESTOR PRESENTATION Analyst and Investor presentation will be followed by ESG presentation which starts at 12:00 London time (14:00 Moscow time) today. The presentation will be available prior to the call on our website: https://www.polymetalinternational.com/en/investors-and-media/reports-and-re sults/presentations/ [3]. To join the call please dial: From the UK: +44 330 336 9104 (local access) 0800 358 6374 (toll free) From the US: +1 646 828 8374 (local access) 800 581 5838 (toll free) From Russia: +7 495 213 1765 (local access) 8 800 500 9271 (toll free) To participate from other countries, please dial any of the local access numbers listed above. Conference code: 292084 To participate in the webcast follow the link: https://webcasts.eqs.com/polymetal20200428esg [4]. Please be prepared to introduce yourself to the moderator or register. A recording of the call will be available at +44 207 660 0134 (from the UK), +1 719 457 0820 (from the USA) and 8 10 800 2702 1012 (from Russia), access code 1333242, from 18:00 Moscow time Tuesday, 28 April, till 18:00 Moscow time Tuesday, 5 May 2020. Webcast replay will be available on Polymetal's website (www.polymetalinternational.com) and at https://webcasts.eqs.com/polymetal20200428esg [4]. About Polymetal Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield. 