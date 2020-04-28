Formpipe: Interim Report, January - March 2020

Period January 1 - March 31, 2020

Net sales of SEK 103.1 m (SEK 96.8 m)

Software revenues of SEK 68.3 m (SEK 61.5 m)

Recurring revenues of SEK 60.8 m (SEK 56.5 m) which corresponds to 59 % (58 %) of net sales.

EBITDA SEK 27.1 m; 26.3 % (SEK 23.0 m; 23.8 %)

EBITDA-adj. SEK 18.0 m; 17.4 % (SEK 14.0 m; 14.5 %)

EBIT SEK 14.8 m; 14.4 % (SEK 9.5 m; 9.8 %)

Net profit SEK 11.3 m; 10.9 % (SEK 6.3 m; 6.5 %)

EPS before dilution SEK 0.21 (SEK 0.12)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 26.1 m (SEK -12.5 m)

For additional information, contact:

Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85

For the full report, see attached PDF.

___________________________________________________________________________

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

This information is inside information that Formpipe Software AB (publ) is obliged make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.45 April 28, 2020.

Formpipe develops ECM products and solutions for structuring information and supplies them to major companies, authorities and organisations. ECM products help organisations to capture, manage and distribute information, and to place it in context. The company's software helps improve efficiency, cut costs and reduce risk exposure. Formpipe was founded in 2004 and has offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, The Netherlands and USA. The Formpipe share is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

Attachment