

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK) said Tuesday that it was handed the report on the special investigation by the auditing company KPMG. No incriminating evidence was found for the publicly raised accusations of balance sheet manipulation. The company will publish the full report on its website as soon as possible.



The publication of the annual financial statements and the annual press conference will not take place on April 30, the company said.



The company said KPMG did not find any manipulation in its audit of the company's operations in India, Singapore, Third Party Partner Business, Merchant Cash Advance and Digital Lending divisions.



The company said KPMG didn't find any manipulation in all four areas of the audit that would have led to a need for correction of the annual financial statements for the 2016, 2017 and 2018 period.



KPMG identified documentation and organizational weaknesses in the periodunder review, which have already been identified by Wirecard. It has have been remedied by setting up the Global Compliance Organization and with the support of external consultants.



KPMG sees no further need for an audit of Wirecard's business activities inSingapore beyond that already carried out as part of the audit of the 2018 annual financial statements.



Since October 2019, KPMG has been conducting a special investigation on behalf of the Supervisory Board of Wirecard in order to clarify the accusations of balance sheet manipulation made against the company by media.



The accusations made against the business activities of Wirecard AG on Indian territory (EMIF1A / Hermes i-Tickets Private Ltd), in the city-state of Singapore as well as the business segments of pre-financing of receivables (Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) / Digital Lending) and third-party partner business (3rd Party Acquiring / TPA) were being investigated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

