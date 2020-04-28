Smiley Relaunches Good News Website - Dedicated to Community Heroes

LONDON, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smiley, the good news brand powering positive propaganda since 1972, through good news stories, championing community heroes & charitable causes has launched its Good News website .

CEO Nicolas Loufrani spoke about this, "We believe that good news today is about those doing good in their local communities. That's why our editorial focus has been on championing the everyday heroes who work or volunteer for charities and social enterprises. We believe their stories are not only uplifting but will engage more people to do like them."

Smiley hopes to continue to readapt its original message to the world, by bringing inspiring stories of people and communities working together to make the world a better place and also providing positive and uplifting lifestyle content through its social media accounts in a bid to create real joy.

The company believes that people are living in unprecedented times, relentlessly bombarded with bad news from 'always-on' social and digital media. According to Smiley's research taken from Google Trends, it showed that searches for 'good news' have reached all-time highs in March 2020, as they believe that more consumers look for positive, inspiring, feel-good news as a remedy.

With the launch of their non-profit Smiley Movement in 2019, Smiley is helping partners make 'giving back' the norm, building bridges between brands and local charities, creating purposeful partnerships in a bid to drive social change. With its recent partnership between renowned explorer brand Eastpak and leading homeless charity Depaul, Simley has been part of arranging vital funding for the Korotich Mother and Child Home in Ukraine.

On Smiley's 50th anniversary in 2022, the company will be rebooting its original 1972 message "Take The Time To Smile", to generate hope, optimism and positivity through collaborations and partnerships that put its purpose into action for the next 50 years.

During these uncertain times, Smiley believes their mission is more critical than ever. As an organisation, it hopes to do what it does best by bringing positivity and hope to a world that urgently needs it and becoming the antidote to a world in crisis.

