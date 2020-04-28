Over the past few months, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented global economic and social crisis all over the globe. Ukraine is no exception. The pandemic has significantly affected all aspects of life, including the country's domestic energy sector.In Ukraine, the fall in electricity demand has also been caused by a decrease in the volume of industrial production, caused mainly by Covid-19 (the largest consumers of electricity are industrial enterprises). Due to the decrease of consumption the import of electricity from Belarus and Russia has been curtailed, planned maintenance ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...