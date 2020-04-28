INVISIO Announces its Interim Report for January - March 2020 on May 5 at 11:00 CET Followed by a Conference Call May 6 at 10:00 CET

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO is pleased to invite press, investors and analysts to a conference call on May 6 at 10.00 CET where CEO Lars Højgård Hansen presents the Interim Report for January - March 2020.

The conference call, which will be held in English, will begin with a presentation of the Report followed by a Q&A session.

The Interim Report will be announced on May 5, 2020, at 11:00 CET.

Phone number for the conference: To participate in the conference call, use the dial-in numbers below. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to facilitate a timely start.

Standard international: +44(0)2071-928-338

Sweden: +46(0)8-566-18467

Denmark: +45-327-204-17

UK: +44(0)844-4819-752

Germany: +49(0)692-2222-625

France: +33(0)170-700-781

Switzerland: +41(0)445-807-145

Conference-ID: 389 4407

Webcast

To follow the presentation online, use the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zc3t8j8e

About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and integration. Sales are via the headquarter in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France and Italy as well as via a global network of partners. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website www.invisio.com.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Peterson

Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communication, INVISIO Communications

Mobile: +45-5372-7733

E-post: mpn@invisio.com

