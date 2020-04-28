

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L), a UK-based company engaged in engineering businesses, reported Tuesday that its first-quarter orders were 13 percent lower than the prior year mainly reflecting significantly weaker oil and gas market conditions.



Original equipment or OE orders fell 22 percent with aftermarket down 10 percent.



In its interim management statement, the company said it is benefiting from resilience of aftermarket-focused mining businesses, which represents 80 percent of total Group orders.



In Minerals division, aftermarket orders, which represented 76 percent of the total, were stable, down 1 percent. Original equipment orders were 13 percent lower.



Oil & Gas was slightly above breakeven in the first quarter, and is expected to be cash positive for the year.



Looking forward, the company has taken various actions to reduce costs and preserve cash. All 2020 executive and management annual bonus schemes have been suspended and inflationary increases in Board and Group Executive fees and salaries withdrawn.



The company expects to realise about 75 million pounds of cost mitigation savings in 2020 which include workforce reductions, reduced travel and discretionary spending.



Minerals division sees a workforce reduction of 350 and ESCO sees workforce reduction of 130.



The company said, 'After a resilient first quarter, we expect Covid-19 to have a greater impact in the second quarter, and ... a first round of mitigations has already been actioned which will help underpin first half profitability. Given the uncertain environment no specific guidance is provided for the remainder of the year, although we will update as and when visibility improves.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken