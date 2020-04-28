Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857968 ISIN: GB0009465807 Ticker-Symbol: 42W 
Stuttgart
28.04.20
08:00 Uhr
9,840 Euro
-0,048
-0,49 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WEIR GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WEIR GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,10010,35509:51
10,10510,35009:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WEIR
WEIR GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WEIR GROUP PLC9,840-0,49 %