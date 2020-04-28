Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.04.2020
GOLDAKTIEN ON FIRE! Noch bekommen Sie Kanadas beste Explorations-Goldfirma mit Corona-Discount!
28.04.2020 | 09:45
Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

PR Newswire

London, April 28

28 April 2020

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company")

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its annual results for the period ended 31 March 2020 will commence on 28 April 2020 (today) and is anticipated to end no sooner than 28 May 2020.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

Bonita Guntrip
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 837320

