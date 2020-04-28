Technavio has been monitoring the licensed sports merchandise market and it is poised to grow by USD 6.46 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005057/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Co., DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc., Fanatics Inc., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., PRADA Spa, PUMA SE, and Under Armour Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increased fitness activities will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increased fitness activities have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel Online Offline

Product Apparel And Footwear Accessories And Gifts Toys And Games Others

End-user Men Women Children

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32042

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our licensed sports merchandise market report covers the following areas:

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Size

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Trends

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing popularity of athleisure products as one of the prime reasons driving the licensed sports merchandise market growth during the next few years.

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the licensed sports merchandise market, including some of the vendors such as adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Co., DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc., Fanatics Inc., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., PRADA Spa, PUMA SE, and Under Armour Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the licensed sports merchandise market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist licensed sports merchandise market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the licensed sports merchandise market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the licensed sports merchandise market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of licensed sports merchandise market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 4: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 5: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 6: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 7: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Apparel and footwear Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Accessories and gifts Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Toys and games Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 8: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Men Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Women Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Children Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 9: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing popularity of athleisure

Customization of sports merchandise

Expansion of distribution network

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

adidas AG

Columbia Sportswear Co.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc.

Fanatics Inc.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Nike Inc.

PRADA Spa

PUMA SE

Under Armour Inc.

PART 16: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005057/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/