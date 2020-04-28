Technavio has been monitoring the licensed sports merchandise market and it is poised to grow by USD 6.46 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005057/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Co., DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc., Fanatics Inc., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., PRADA Spa, PUMA SE, and Under Armour Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increased fitness activities will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increased fitness activities have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Licensed Sports Merchandise Market is segmented as below:
- Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
- Product
- Apparel And Footwear
- Accessories And Gifts
- Toys And Games
- Others
- End-user
- Men
- Women
- Children
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32042
Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our licensed sports merchandise market report covers the following areas:
- Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Size
- Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Trends
- Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing popularity of athleisure products as one of the prime reasons driving the licensed sports merchandise market growth during the next few years.
Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the licensed sports merchandise market, including some of the vendors such as adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Co., DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc., Fanatics Inc., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., PRADA Spa, PUMA SE, and Under Armour Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the licensed sports merchandise market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist licensed sports merchandise market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the licensed sports merchandise market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the licensed sports merchandise market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of licensed sports merchandise market vendors
Table Of Contents:
PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 4: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 5: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 6: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 7: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Apparel and footwear Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Accessories and gifts Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Toys and games Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 8: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Men Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Women Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Children Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 9: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing popularity of athleisure
- Customization of sports merchandise
- Expansion of distribution network
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- adidas AG
- Columbia Sportswear Co.
- DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc.
- Fanatics Inc.
- G-III Apparel Group Ltd.
- Hanesbrands Inc.
- Nike Inc.
- PRADA Spa
- PUMA SE
- Under Armour Inc.
PART 16: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005057/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/