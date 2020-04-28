Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank will publish financial results for Q1 of 2020 on Wednesday 6 May. Investor webcast is on Thursday 7 May

Arion Bank will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 on Wednesday 6 May, after markets have closed.

Investor Webcast in English 7 May at 10:30 CEST (8:30 GMT)

Arion Bank will be hosting a webcast on Thursday 7 May at 10:30 CEST (8:30 GMT) where CEO Benedikt Gíslason, CFO Stefán Pétursson, Deputy CFO Eggert Teitsson and Head of Investor Relations Theodor Fridbertsson will present the results and answer questions from participants. The webcast will take place in English.

The webcast will be accessible live on financialhearings.com and a link will also be made available on the Bank's website under Investor Relations .

To participate in the webcast via telephone and put forward questions please call in using the relevant number indicated below before the start of the webcast:

SE: +46 850 558 351

UK: +44 333 300 9030

Iceland: +354 800 7520

United States: +1 833 526 8396