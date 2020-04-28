

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks advanced on Tuesday as new data showed slowing coronavirus spread around the world.



A cautious reopening is underway in several European countries, with France expected to lay out its exit plan on Tuesday.



Elsewhere, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday laid out a blueprint for coronavirus testing as a handful of states begin lifting stay-at-home restrictions.



Markets are also looking to any sort of forward guidance from the U.S. Federal Reserve which issues a policy statement on Wednesday.



The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and it is likely that the central bank will leave its QE program unchanged.



Earlier today, Sweden's central bank kept its repo rate unchanged at zero percent but didn't not rule out a rate cut later to stimulate demand and support inflation in the recovery phase.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 11 points, or 0.24 percent, at 4,515 after surging 2.6 percent on Monday.



Capgemini Group shares soared nearly 7 percent. The consulting, technology and outsourcing services firm reported a 3.1 percent rise in first-quarter consolidated revenues, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.



Technology company Thales dropped 1.4 percent. The Group expects the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the first-quarter sales to be about 200 million euros.



Oil and gas company Total SA was moving lower as oil prices plunged for a second day in a row amid ongoing fears that storage around the world is rapidly filling.



In economic releases, French consumer confidence deteriorated at the fastest pace on record in April after the government-initiated coronavirus containment measures, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed.



Amid lockdown, the consumer confidence index fell to 95 in April from 103 in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken