Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEL LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2020 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 223.4873 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 842186 CODE: DJEL LN ISIN: FR0007056841 ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEL LN Sequence No.: 60765 EQS News ID: 1031379 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2020 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)