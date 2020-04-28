Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist (MGTU LN) Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2020 / 11:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 40.1849 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2092258 CODE: MGTU LN ISIN: FR0007075494 ISIN: FR0007075494 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MGTU LN Sequence No.: 60767 EQS News ID: 1031383 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2020 05:16 ET (09:16 GMT)