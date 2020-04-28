Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MEUD LN) Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2020 / 11:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 138.2675 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12276716 CODE: MEUD LN ISIN: LU0908500753 ISIN: LU0908500753 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUD LN Sequence No.: 60813 EQS News ID: 1031475 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2020 05:20 ET (09:20 GMT)