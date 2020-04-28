Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAE LN) Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2020 / 11:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 105.8987 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 226776 CODE: MVAE LN ISIN: LU1237527160 ISIN: LU1237527160 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAE LN Sequence No.: 60828 EQS News ID: 1031505 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2020 05:22 ET (09:22 GMT)