

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German construction major Hochtief AG (HOCFF.PK), at the Annual General Meeting, proposed the distribution of a dividend of 5.80 euros per share. This is an increase of 16 percent on the previous year.



The dividend is based on the company's solid performance in the operational business and its strong balance sheet and liquidity.



HOCHTIEF's CEO Marcelino Fernández Verdes said, 'Across our markets, we expect that governments and the private sector will continue to invest to meet sustained demand for critical economic and social infrastructure, notwithstanding the impact of the corona crisis. Doing so facilitates economic growth, employment and productivity-factors which will be even more important in today's environment.'



In Germany, HOCHTIEF shares were trading at 72.40 euros, up 1.26 percent.



