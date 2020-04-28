Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2020 / 11:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.623 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3967358 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 60908 EQS News ID: 1031675 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 28, 2020 05:31 ET (09:31 GMT)