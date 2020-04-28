Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRW LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2020 / 11:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.721 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1774046 CODE: KRW LN ISIN: LU1900066975 ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRW LN Sequence No.: 60917 EQS News ID: 1031693 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 28, 2020 05:32 ET (09:32 GMT)