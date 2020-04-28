TOKYO, Apr 28, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales and export results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 as well as for the month of March 2020.World ProductionApril 2019 - March 2020- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in four years.- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in eight years.March 2020- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 7th consecutive month.- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 6th consecutive month.- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for 8th consecutive month.Sales in the Japanese marketApril 2019 - March 2020- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in four years.- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year.- Mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in four years.- Freed was the industry's 7th best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for April 2019 - March 2020 with sales of 84,395 units. Fit was the industry's 10th best-selling car with sales of 76,100 units.- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car among mini-vehicles for April 2019 - March 2020 with sales of 247,708 units.March 2020- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 6th consecutive month.- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 6th consecutive month.- Mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months.- Fit was the industry's second best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of March 2020 with sales of 14,845 units. Freed was the industry's 9th best-selling car with sales of 9,528 units.- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of March 2020 with sales of 22,078 units. N-WGN was the industry's 6th best-selling car with sales of 10,271 units.Exports from JapanApril 2019 - March 2020- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two years.March 2020- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in 10 months.For more information, visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2020/c200428eng.html.About HondaHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually.For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.Source: HondaCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.