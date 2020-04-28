

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.34 billion, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $1.41 billion, or $1.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Pepsico Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.50 billion or $1.07 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $13.88 billion from $12.88 billion last year.



Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.50 Bln. vs. $1.37 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.07 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q1): $13.88 Bln vs. $12.88 Bln last year.



