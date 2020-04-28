Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares 28-Apr-2020 / 11:06 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Halfords Group plc Publication of Articles of Association In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued. A copy of the Articles of Association have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/nation al-storage-mechanism [1]. Tim O'Gorman Company Secretary 01527 513025 ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 60939 EQS News ID: 1031755 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cf8d7097198ba8ab6ebe5e1a628574f8&application_id=1031755&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

April 28, 2020 06:06 ET (10:06 GMT)