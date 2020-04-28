Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
GOLDAKTIEN ON FIRE! Noch bekommen Sie Kanadas beste Explorations-Goldfirma mit Corona-Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851995 ISIN: US7134481081 Ticker-Symbol: PEP 
Tradegate
28.04.20
12:47 Uhr
124,86 Euro
+0,58
+0,47 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PEPSICO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEPSICO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
124,64124,8812:53
124,60124,8812:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PEPSICO
PEPSICO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PEPSICO INC124,86+0,47 %