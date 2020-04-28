Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, April 28
|Baring Emerging Europe PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 27 April 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 27 April 2020 671.66 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 666.28 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
28 April 2020
