

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M Co. (MMM) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.29 billion, or $2.22 per share. This compares with $0.89 billion, or $1.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, 3M Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.25 billion or $2.16 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $8.08 billion from $7.86 billion last year.



3M Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.25 Bln. vs. $1.31 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.16 vs. $2.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.03 -Revenue (Q1): $8.08 Bln vs. $7.86 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

