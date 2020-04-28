Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.04.2020
WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
28.04.2020 | 12:57
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 27

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 27-April-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                         251.25p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                       258.77p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                         244.16p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                       251.68p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

