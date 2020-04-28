Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 27-April-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 251.25p INCLUDING current year revenue 258.77p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 244.16p INCLUDING current year revenue 251.68p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---