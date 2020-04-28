Press release, April 28th 2020 Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) AGM 2020 At the annual general meeting for the Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) on April 28th, 2020 Jan Sinclair, Jane Lundgren Ericsson and Klas Danielsson were reelected as members of the board. Jan Sinclair was reelected as chairman of the board. The annual general meeting confirmed the boards' proposal of a result disposition implying that SEK 17 981 921 716 will be transferred to this year's account. Renumeration The annual general meeting decided on the following renumerations: ? The chairman of the board: SEK 180 000 ? Other members of the board elected by the annual general meeting: SEK 130 000 Renumeration is not paid to members of the board who are employed by SBAB Bank AB (publ). Other decisions The annual general meeting voted to confirm the board's proposal on changed guidelines concerning renumerations for executives. The board's proposal on guidelines concerning renumerations for executives follows the Government's principles on renumeration and other terms of employment for executives in state-owned companies, which where decided on by the Government on February 27th, 2020. The minutes from the annual general meeting, which contains all the resolutions by the annual general meeting, can be found here [1] (in Swedish) For further information, please contact: Erik Wennergren, Press- and Public Relations Officer, SBAB Phone: +46724 51 79 37 E-mail: erik.wennergren@sbab.se Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=LCHGLOGSYV [2] Document title: Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) AGM 2020 (PDF) Language: English Company: SCBC Sweden EQS News ID: 1031763 SCBC / Decisions of annual general meeting Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement EQS News Service 1031763 2020-04-28 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0224b632f1c81c208f185da80380ba1e&application_id=1031763&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ee672d009e657f89320443a978fe399e&application_id=1031763&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

