

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) reported that its first quarter net loss was $94 million or $0.18 per share, compared to net income of $387 million or $0.70 per share in the prior year.



Excluding special items, net loss for the latest-quarter was $77 million or $0.15 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said it currently expects the effects of the coronavirus pandemic to impact its second quarter 2020 financial performance much more significantly than in first quarter 2020. However, the company is currently unable to reasonably estimate the future impact on specific operational and financial trends, due to the uncertain severity and duration of the pandemic.



The company also announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 55 million shares of common stock of the Company and an underwritten public offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2025.



The company plans to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 8.25 million additional shares of common stock in the Common Stock Offering and a 30-day option to purchase up to $150 million aggregate principal amount of additional Convertible Notes, in the Convertible Notes Offering.



The company expects to use the net proceeds from the Common Stock Offering and the Convertible Notes Offering for general corporate purposes.



The company's first quarter 2020 total operating revenues decreased 17.8 percent, year-over-year, to $4.2 billion, due primarily to the sharp decline in passenger demand and bookings beginning in late February, combined with an unprecedented level of close-in trip cancellations in March 2020, due to the pandemic. Analysts expected revenues of $4.42 billion for the quarter.



For May 2020, operating revenues are also currently estimated to decrease, year-over-year, in the range of 90 to 95 percent; capacity is estimated to decrease in the range of 60 to 70 percent, year-over-year; and load factor is estimated to be in the range of 5 to 10 percent.



The company has suspended dividends and share repurchase programs until further notice.



The company currently expects the Boeing 737 MAX to be removed through the end of published flight schedule date of October 30, 2020. It is in the process of revising its aircraft order book with Boeing and will continue partnering with Boeing on a sensible delivery schedule.



Boeing agreed to an arrangement allowing the company to take delivery of no more than 48 aircraft through December 31, 2021. Southwest Airlines is currently planning to take delivery of less than the 27 MAX aircraft previously expected from Boeing in 2020, and is evaluating the need to temporarily remove or retire additional aircraft from its fleet.



