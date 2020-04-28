Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 27-April-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 282.55p INCLUDING current year revenue 284.57p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 282.56p INCLUDING current year revenue 284.58p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---