Dienstag, 28.04.2020
PR Newswire
28.04.2020 | 13:03
Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 27

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 27-April-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                         282.55p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                       284.57p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                         282.56p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                       284.58p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying
value.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

