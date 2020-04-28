ThroughPut Inc.'s ELITE Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to ELITE to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThroughPut Inc. today announced the availability of ELITE in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. ThroughPut customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.

ELITE is ThroughPut's AI-driven supply chain Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), which enables customers to optimize and transform industrial processes digitally. With the Azure cloud and ThroughPut ELITE's supply chain expertise, operations managers can now use existing quality or yield data to get an end-to-end view of their supply chain lifecycle.

During these unprecedented times of pandemic and economic crisis, ThroughPut is providing the ELITE critical manufacturing and supply chain product solution free for at least 30 days to any customer who clicks on the "Get it now" button on ELITE's listing page in the Azure Marketplace.

Powered by Azure, the ELITE SaaS application helps operations managers leverage their existing data sets to achieve the desired operational results. Operations managers can now get a unified operations dashboard and actionable report to quickly analyze quality standards, understand root causes, and estimate achievable financial savings.

Seth Page, the COO and Head of Strategic Partnerships at ThroughPut Inc., said, "Today, the cloud is playing a pivotal role in industrial digital transformations. We believe that Microsoft Azure can provide the much-needed foundation to ensure that operational efficiency and excellence is no longer a far-fetched dream, but a goal that can be achieved by every company across all industries. As supply chains become more and more complex, it is essential that companies are able to realize the goal of holistic, operational excellence more readily by first utilizing their existing data. Using ELITE's AI-driven technology, operations managers can not only address these quality issues trapped deep within their operations processes, but also take the necessary preventive steps to alleviate and avoid them altogether."

"Microsoft's impressive ecosystem with a global client footprint ensures customers benefit from a higher value via apps and solutions that connect their assets and convert big data into truly actionable insights," added Ali Raza, CEO of ThroughPut Inc. "The ELITE SaaS application leverages the Azure Marketplace to provide operations and supply chain teams with key data insights for accurate, faster, and holistic decision making."

Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome ThroughPut's ELITE to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling finished SaaS applications and premium datasets. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About ThroughPut Inc.

ThroughPut Inc. is an artificial intelligence (AI) supply chain pioneer that enables companies to increase output, quality, and profitability through bottleneck elimination. ThroughPut's supply chain AI product, ELI, includes the Bottleneck Management System (BMS) that utilizes existing enterprise databases, such as ERP, MES, IMS, TMS, WMS, PLC, EAM, POS, CRM, SCADA, and other data systems, to solve the bottleneck problem across global supply chains. ThroughPut's systems are designed by Fortune 500 geo-market logistics leaders and Silicon Valley analytics and domain experts with decades of experience in the space. ELI thinks like an operations manager and automatically provides domain expertise, insights, and recommendations in real time, which contemporary static business intelligence and analytics tools do not effectively capture. ThroughPut's dynamic insights include real-time resource allocation recommendations, granular root causes, and operational process stability analysis. ELI enables process improvement experts and operations managers to reduce cycle times and operational unpredictability across some of the most advanced process industries, including automotive, manufacturing, food & agriculture, oil & gas, transportation & aviation, aerospace, chemical processing, energy, and others.

