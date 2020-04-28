Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.04.2020
PR Newswire
28.04.2020 | 13:03
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 27

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 27-April-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                         137.18p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                       137.18p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying
value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

