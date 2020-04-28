

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $69.70 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $127.95 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Harley-Davidson reported adjusted earnings of $78.99 million or $0.51 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.3% to $1.10 billion from $1.20 billion last year.



Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $78.99 Mln. vs. $156.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.51 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q1): $1.10 Bln vs. $1.20 Bln last year.



