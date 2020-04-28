Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2020) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an overview of the two-token cryptography secured esports network. The Fandom Esports Platform with BLAZE blockchain security two-token model can support both the all-ages esports gaming community and the esports betting vertical.

All-age esports fans will be issued a cryptography secured wallet and initial FANCOIN balance to predict esports events. To earn more FANCOIN units, users spend time on the application to wager with one another, they open up daily MysteryBox rewards, watch video ads and invite friends to earn fancoins. FANCOIN is the trademarked cryptography secured in-game esports currency for the players.

The Company plans to utilize the second token for esports betting and appointed advisors and consultants will define the state-of-the-art esports betting vertical under the two-token economy. With secured player identification, only KYC passed players may participate in the future esports betting events with the tokens. The process ensures compliance of the players' jurisdictions and ensures appropriate business licences being in place for each bet. All transactions are on-chain and automated with smart contracts as part of the Blaze Protocol and Cryptography Secured Esports Network.

The Fandom Esports Platform was created to be scaled up to millions of users and efficiently handle the requests of these users in real-time. As the number of users increases, the number of in-app purchases will rise and will result in thousands of microtransactions per second. BLAZE handles thousands of transactions per second - the most crucial requirement for peer to peer microtransactions. BLAZE is the easily scalable blockchain and has insurmountable speed. With its unique structure, governance, consensus, and crosswise transaction mechanism - BLAZE offers one-of-its-kind nonlinear structural growth - making it the fastest and the most suitable to control a large number of transactions.





Ankur Maheshwari, CEO Deqode comments, "The Fandom platform was purpose built with betting in mind. The technological architecture fully supports a tokenization model. Additionally, the Blaze block-lattice protocol was designed for the ever-expanding needs of the digital industry. It's unique infrastructure offers three advantages: making the governance effortless, improving the transaction processing speed, and reducing blockchain bloat."

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content.

The FANDOM SPORTS App is the Company's core product, which is the ultimate destination for unfiltered raw sports talk. The app allows passionate sports fans to unleash their primal sports passions, pick fights and earn rewards.

