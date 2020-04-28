

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) revealed earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $148.13 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $178.19 million, or $2.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, MSCI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $162.71 million or $1.90 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $416.78 million from $371.38 million last year.



MSCI Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $162.71 Mln. vs. $132.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.90 vs. $1.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.68 -Revenue (Q1): $416.78 Mln vs. $371.38 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

