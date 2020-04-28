

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) said, due to the uncertainties related to coronavirus pandemic, the company is withdrawing its previously issued 2020 revenue and earnings per share growth guidance. The company expects its 2020 capital expenditures will be reduced by approximately $1 billion from previous estimates. UPS is suspending share buybacks for fiscal 2020, reducing its planned full-year repurchase target by approximately $783 million.



First quarter adjusted earnings per share was $1.15 compared to $1.39, prior year. On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.23, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First quarter consolidated revenue increased to $18.04 billion from $17.16 billion, previous year, driven by growth in business-to-consumer shipments and gains in healthcare. Analysts expected revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter.



