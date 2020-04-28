

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Corning Inc. (GLW):



-Earnings: -$96 million in Q1 vs. $499 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.16 in Q1 vs. $0.55 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Corning Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $177 million or $0.20 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.17 per share -Revenue: $2.39 billion in Q1 vs. $2.81 billion in the same period last year.



